Ideas & Debate LETTERS: How has the Big Four agenda fared so far?

President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined four pillars that would form the core focus of his leadership during his final term as president of the Republic of Kenya.

The so-called ‘Big Four’ are ‘food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and universal healthcare’.

No material progress has been registered on any of these pillars at least going by the prevailing realities across our country.

What was the president’s philosophical underpining in “selecting” these four pillars for concentrated focus by his government?

Why wasn’t the fight against corruption included as one of the major agenda items?

We have been able to peer in to the minds of Kenya’s former presidents through their writings.

Founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta authored ‘Facing Mount Kenya’ where he elucidated and extolled the Kikuyu culture.

This is a pivotal work of literature that still graces our book shelves, although now mainly read by ageing scholars.

Former president Mwai Kibaki played a role together with the immortal Tom Mboya in the authorship of Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965.

Former president Daniel arap Moi wrote his Nyayo Philosophy where he emphasised on districts as the focal point for development.

The current leadership is yet to elucidate any strong views or conceptual underpinnings.

Corruption is rampant and threatening to destroy the very foundations of the nation.

Service delivery across all governmental agencies, notably the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), are sub-optimal.

Tribalism plays a central role in the determination of government appointments; meritocracy is never a primary criterion in the appointments.

The state is partisan and not playing a unifying role as the country is getting torn in to shreds by the ‘political hyenas’.

The nation is being weighed down by ‘infinite debt’. Perhaps in the future Kenyans should consider conducting a referendum to determine whether we should borrow.

A digital referendum should be pretty easy given the high digital absorption across the country.

The social media, the press and the intelligentsia should sharpen their pens and use them to combat runaway corruption, snowballing debt, corrosive tribalism and pervasive ineptitude.

This evil quartet should be fought viciously if we are to preserve the sovereignty of our nation and hand over a respectable and dignified country to the future generations.