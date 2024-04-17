Company on the spot again over claims of impersonation

A private firm, Multi-Works and Rights Enforcements has been accused of impersonation and deceit by a State agency amid complaints of illegal product inspections in shopping outlets.

The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (Kebs) on Tuesday claimed that the firm was impersonating its inspectors and conducting illegal inspections of goods in business premises.

In a public notice, Kebs said it had received many complaints against the flagged firm, which identifies itself as a consumer rights organisation, highlighting that other malpractices reported include seizure of goods, on-the-spot fines and illegal arrests.

“It has come to the attention of Kebs that certain individuals, working for a private company going by the name Multi-Works and Rights Enforcements Co Limited... are defrauding Kenyans under the guise of conducting product inspections in retail outlets,” Kebs said in the notice.

The alert comes just barely a month after a similar alarm was raised by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) against the same firm.

“Kebs is consequently engaging with the relevant authorities with the aim of instituting criminal proceedings against the organisation, its members and enablers,” said the agency.