Billionaire Narendra Raval eyes 5,500-tonne clinker factory in Kitui

Cemtech Limited, a subsidiary of Simba Cement Company Limited which is owned by Devki Group of Companies, has submitted the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for review.
Clinker is the major raw material used in manufacturing cement, a key material used in construction.
“The proposed clinker production line and associated facilities are located in Mwatsuma on plot no Mwingi/Mwatsuma/36 in Mwingi Central Kitui County,” states the EIA.
Through the Finance Act 2023, the cement clinker is one of the commodities slapped with the 17.5 percent export and investment promotion levy.
Amid high taxation, local cement manufacturers are now more incentivised to make their clinker locally.
For instance, Bamburi Cement, National Cement and Mombasa Cement produce their clinker.
The East African Portland Cement Company also recently announced plans to invest $200 million (Sh26.8 billion) to set up its clinker factory in Kajiado County. The factory will have a production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes of clinker.