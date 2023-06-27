Companies Active users on Mdundo drop 14pc to 3m monthly

Martin Moeller Nielsen, CEO and Co-founder of Mdundo gives a Press brief on the company’s financial performance and outlook on June 27, 2023, at Pine Tree Plaza in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The number of Kenyans actively streaming or downloading music on the online platform Mdundo has dipped 14.3 percent to three million in March 2023 on growing competition and weakening purchasing power.

The firm says this is a drop from the 3.5 million users by the end of last December.

The platform, which relies on advertising and subscriptions, could not peg an attribution to the trend, with CEO Martin Nielsen only saying holidaying mood could have blown up the December numbers.

“I can’t put a reason to the decline but I’d assume that the boom that we witnessed at around December was triggered by the holiday season that hands people a lot of free time to use their phones and access entertainment content,” said Mr Nielsen.

The trend could also have been elicited by increased competition from rival platforms such as YouTube, Boomplay and Spotify, among others.

Mdundo, which enjoys an overall subscriber base of 24.5 million monthly active users, however, remains bullish that it will hit the 50-million mark by 2025 buoyed by strategic partnerships inked with telcos such as Airtel, MTN and Vodacom.

The Kenyan-born platform was unveiled in 2012 and has ever since expanded its scope to Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana and South Africa, markets which it says account for 70 percent of its total monthly users, with the rest being distributed across secondary focus markets.

The firm says that over 140,000 artists have created accounts on the streaming platform, with 86,000 of them being Kenyan, translating to 61.4 percent local composition.

During the six months to last December, Mdundo paid approximately Sh24 million to Kenyan content rights owners, which translated to 40 percent of all the payouts made.

The company had booked Sh115 million in total revenue during the period out of which Sh60 million, which is over half, was paid out to creators.

At the time, the platform had attributed the growth in the number of users to among other factors increased smartphone usage, internet penetration and partnerships with telco firms.

