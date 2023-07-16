Companies Baloobhai Patel buys 257,500 Williamson Tea shares

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel bought an additional 257,500 shares in Williamson Tea with a current market value of Sh60.7 million in the year ended March to become the company’s second-largest shareholder.

The businessman’s holdings rose to 758,505 shares with a market value of Sh179 million in the review period, up from the previous year’s 501,005 shares according to the tea grower’s latest annual report.

The purchases raised Mr Patel’s stake to 4.33 percent, ranking second after Ngong Tea Holdings Limited with a controlling 51.46 percent.

He held a 2.86 percent stake the year before when he ranked fourth in the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm’s top ownership list.

Mr Patel will earn Sh22.7 million in dividends from Williamson Tea this year on the back of the additional shares as well as the company’s dividend increase.

Williamson Tea declared a dividend of Sh30 per share for the review period, up from Sh20 that was paid last year.

The dividend improvement sparked a rally in the company’s share price to hit a 52-week high of Sh250 on July 6. It closed at Sh236 on Friday.

The tea firm raised its profit by 4.5 percent to Sh564.3 million on the back of higher prices of the beverage.

Tea prices per kilogramme increased to Sh257.1 in the review period from Sh216.8 the year before.

Tea production meanwhile dropped by 11 percent from 16.7 million kilogrammes to 15.1 million kilogrammes. The volumes sold decreased from 16.2 million to 16 million kilos.

Williamson Tea is the latest company where Mr Patel has raised his ownership. A long-term investor in the stock market, he has stakes in scorers of publicly traded firms including Carbacid Investments, Sanlam Kenya, Bamburi Cement, Co-op Bank Kenya and Absa Bank Kenya.

Mr Patel has started migrating some of the stakes he holds directly to his investment firm Aksaya as part of a succession plan that also comes with tax benefits in certain instances.

