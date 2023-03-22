Companies Bamburi Cement picks new CEO as Seddiq Hassani resigns

Bamburi Cement chief executive Seddiq Hassani at a past event in 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Bamburi Cement has appointed a new chief executive following the exit of Seddiq Hassani after five years at the helm of the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm.

The firm Wednesday said it has picked Mohit Kapoor as the new CEO, effective April 1, 2023, in changes that also saw two non-executive directors replaced.

Mr Hassani, who joined Bamburi on February 9, 2018 saw his four-year term end early last year but received a one year extension that lapsed on February 8, 2023.

“The board congratulates Mr Kapoor on his appointment, thanks Mr Hassani for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” said the board in a statement Wednesday.

Mr Kapoor, whose appointment is subject to regulatory approval, has over 20 years corporate leadership experience, having held several high level management positions within the Holcim Group, the parent company of Bamburi.

He has been the country CEO of Holcim Qatar, head of growth and innovation at Holcim India and the managing director of Readymix Projects at Lafarge India, among other positions.

Bamburi also announced that John Stull, a non-executive director who has been the Holcim (Bamburi’s parent firm) area manager for sub-Sahara Africa, is retiring from the Holcim Group and has resigned as a director effective March 31, 2023.

Mr Stull has been replaced with Rajesh Surana, who will also take over as the new Holcim area manager for East and South Africa.

Guillaume Dubreuil, another non-executive director who has been serving as the chief finance officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa, has also resigned and been replaced with Sonal Shrivastava.

