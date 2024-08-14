BAT unionised workers’ least salary hits Sh64,857

Unionised workers of British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc are now earning a minimum of Sh64,857 as basic pay following a 12 percent increase last year, the company has revealed, solidifying its position as one of the best-paying corporates in Kenya.
The basic pay for BAT Kenya staff covered under the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers jumped to Sh64,857 in 2023 from Sh57,812 previously—widening the gap when compared to Sh28,487 minimum statutory pay by other firms.
The higher base for basic salary was further boosted by raises in leave, housing, and shift allowances.
Leave allowance under the collective bargain agreement provision for instance rose to Sh28,000 per year from Sh27,500 while the housing allowance was raised to Sh29,550 from Sh28,850. In contrast, non-union staff wages remained unchanged in the period with basic pay flat at Sh28,487 while the minimum leave allowance was not provided for.
BAT Kenya had 144 employees under the union last year, representing about one-third of its entire permanent workforce of 437 in the period. The firm negotiates the collective bargaining agreement with unionised staff every two years with BAT crediting the accord for maintaining its appeal to top talent.
“Internally, the collective bargaining agreement for unionised workers at BAT Kenya is an important tool that ensures we remain competitive and attract, nurture, and retain strong talent to facilitate our strategic imperatives,” BAT says in its latest sustainability report.
Union staff at BAT enjoy additional benefits above those of regular workers including an enhanced redundancy payoff deal where employees earn a four-day wage for every month worked in contrast to the standard 15-day pay for every year worked. Additionally, the workers have an enhanced sick leave package that covers the first three months on full pay, the subsequent 90 days on half pay, and a further three months on a third pay in any given year.