Battery maker to build plastic recycling plant

Battery manufacturer Associated Battery Manufactures (ABM) targets to set up a Sh93.9 million plant for recycling plastics and manufacturing plastic casing for batteries in Isinya, Kajiado County.

The factory, which will sit on a 58-acre parcel within Enkirgirri Village, will use waste bottles as raw material.

ABM said its plastic casings would be used to make battery plastic components including lids and containers and also shipped to assembly or battery manufacturing plants outside Kenya.

“The project cost has a construction phase that will cost Sh 66,200,000 and all equipment for plastic recycling will cost Sh27,700,000,” the company said in a disclosure.

ABM is the only battery manufacturer in Kenya. It produces solar batteries and automotive batteries--both vented and maintenance-free types. Its battery brands include the Chloride Exide, Spark, and Power Start.

“This project will ensure the promotion of sustainable manufacturing in line with the country’s recycle-reuse-and-reduce policy of managing waste and use of natural materials,” ABM said.

ABM has been carrying out small-scale production of battery casing at one of its plants in Athi River using a recycled type of plastic known as Polypropylene which is a by-product of used batteries.

According to the 2023 Economic Survey, plastic production in the country increased by 1.4 percent in 2022 compared to 3.6 percent in 2021.

