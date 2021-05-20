Companies Bolt fares up on increased fuel prices

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Taxi hailing firm, Bolt, has increased fare prices in the wake of increasing fuel prices.

Bolt will charge Sh26.50 per kilometre on a trip under the budget ride, Bolt Lite, in Nairobi, up from Sh25 per km.

This follows protests by drivers to the ride-hailing firms over lower fares and commissions despite increased fuel prices.

“We acknowledge the huge financial burden on the customers and drivers with respect to the increased fuel prices in the country. Our pricing has always been informed by market forces and driver earnings,” Bolt East Africa regional manager Micah Kenneth said.

“We trust that our evaluation on fluctuating fuel costs and the action to mitigate the impact, will stabilise the growth and sustainability of driver earnings and cost of doing business.”

The drivers have in the past years held regular strikes and protests citing high operating costs making them to take home low earnings, a move that has prompted the operators to make occasional increases.

Petrol prices jumped to a record a high of Sh126.37 per litre in Nairobi in the recent review for May by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), increasing by Sh3.56 per litre from the previous month.

Diesel is also at a two-year and three-month high since January 2019 retailing at Sh107.66 per litre in Nairobi, even though it remained constant in three consecutive months to May

Bolt said the prices will be revised in all ride categories and all towns where it currently operates including Mombasa, Thika, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Naivasha, Eldoret, Kitale, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Nanyuki, Karatina, Kilifi and Malindi.

Prices will vary in line with the Epra fuel prices per town.

The Base category will now attract an addition Sh2.10 per km in Nairobi and Sh1.70 per km in Mombasa, while riders in the economy, Lite category will pay an additional Sh1.50 per km in Nakuru and Kisumu towns.

Tuk Tuk and Boda boda services in Mombasa, will each attract an increment of Sh0.60 per kilometre.