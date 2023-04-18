Companies Bolt launches food delivery in Mombasa

Bolt Food has launched its services in Mombasa as part of investment and expansion plans in Kenya. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Bolt Food has launched its services in Mombasa as part of investment and expansion plans in Kenya.

Mombasa will be the second city that the service under the Estonian ride-hailing company Bolt will be based outside Nairobi while rivalling Uber Easts.

Bolt Food services will be available in Mombasa CBD and Nyali environs, including Ziwani, Tudor, Makupa, Tononoka, Kibokoni and Ganjoni. It plans to expand into other neighbourhoods within the coastal city in the coming weeks.

Bolt Food was launched in March 2021 amid a pandemic and restrictions that saw restaurants and hotels remain closed for dining but open for orders with customers shifting to online in line with the rules to avoid crowded places.

"We are delighted to launch our services in Mombasa City as part of our nationwide expansion plan. Currently, we have onboarded over 300 couriers in Mombasa on our platform, thus helping them make a decent living," said Edgar Kitur, Bolt Food country manager.

"We shall continue to work with other couriers and restaurants to create job opportunities for the coastal region. Our growth and expansion signify our commitment to growing the delivery business in Kenya whilst ensuring that we promote our country's economic growth."

The company has also enrolled restaurants, including KFC, Chicken Inn, Galito's, Java House, Adams Barbeque, Crave Mombasa, Snack Attack Restaurant, Milia Gardens and Damascus Shawarma offering different cuisines ranging from Swahili delicacies, African food, fast-food, continental dishes and seafood.

The platform currently serves more than 40 estates in Nairobi and the restaurants have increased to over 600 from 200 when it started.

Bolt early this year said it would invest Sh14.74 billion (100 million euros) in its Kenyan unit, which will see the firm expand services beyond the 16 towns it operates in ride-hailing.

The investment is set to intensify the mounting competition in the delivery and digital ride-hailing industry, which has seen operators expand in the country.

Apart from Mombasa, Uber Eats, has operations in Nairobi, Nakuru, Ongata Rongai, Syokimau and Kitengela.

