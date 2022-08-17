Companies Britam, CIC among bidders for teachers' medical cover

Britam Towers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Britam, Jubilee and CIC are among the companies that have placed their bid to offer comprehensive medical insurance for teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

The teachers’ medical scheme is currently run by AON Minet. A source familiar with the matter told Business Daily that Britam, Jubilee, and CIC have placed their bid as a consortium.

“The three insurance firms are among a consortium of medical service providers who have so far placed their bid for the medical tender,” a source in the insurance industry told Business Daily.

The winner will take on the task of covering the 341,837 teachers and their dependents. The current scheme covers more than one million people, including registered teachers and their dependents.

The comprehensive medical insurance plan will run for a period of three years renewable annually subject to satisfactory performance. The bids will be opened at TSC offices on August 22.

Parties seeking the contract that rolls out in November will need to submit tender security of Sh300 million in form of a bank guarantee from a reputable bank regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya or an insurance firm approved by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The winner will be required to cover outpatient, maternity, dental, optical, and emergency air, and road evacuation services, as well funeral expenses for a three-year period.

TSC said the new scheme will also come with in-patient benefits including hospitalisation and full diagnosis tests and treatment, post-hospitalisation benefits up to a maximum of 35 days, and accommodation and meals for a caretaker, parent, or guardian accompanying a child of 12 years and below.

The new scheme will also cater for dental and optical hospitalisation resulting from an accident or other dental and optical illnesses requiring hospitalisation. Both expenses will be covered within the in-patient limit.

The commission said the new cover will also cater for the treatment of congenital conditions and neonatal expenses.

[email protected]