Britam targets Little drivers with insurance

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Insurance firm Britam and Craft Silicon will start offering insurance and investment products to ride-hailing drivers on Little app in Kenya, helping the self-employed individuals to improve their financial welfare.

In an agreement with World Bank’s global financial inclusion network Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), the firms will allow workers such as taxi drivers and delivery agents under the platform to invest and pay premiums for insurance covers.

Savings and inclusion of insurance covers are part of the scale-up plan for Little which started as a ride-hailing platform five years ago.

“We consider the drivers on our platform as our partners in Little’s success. Since inception, we have built our services with their welfare in mind. This has resulted in tremendous loyalty from the drivers towards Little,” Craft Silicon’s chief executive Kamal Budhabhatti said.

“We believe that this new partnership will take our association with drivers to the next level and will improve their livelihoods by enabling them to save towards their goals.”

Britam and Little have operations in multiple countries including Uganda and Tanzania and it is envisaged that the partnership will be expanded outside Kenya in the near future.

The insurer said the deal will increase financial inclusion among a group of Kenyan workers that are often ignored by most traditional financial institutions.

“While platform workers face some of the same financial risks and opportunities as other informal workers, we believe there are also notable differences. It is important to design tailored financial products that meet their unique needs in ways that also make business sense,” Gayatri Murthy, an official at CGAP, said.

“We hope to explore this opportunity by working with like-minded partners such as Little and Britam on product pilots.”

CGAP is implementing similar pilots to extend innovative financial services to platform workers in other countries, including India, Uganda, South Africa, and Nigeria.

