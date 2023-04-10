Companies Brookside ventures into plant-based milk

Brooksie Dairy collectors testing milk quality. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

Kenyan dairy processing firm Brookside has ventured into the plant-based milk business after unveiling two new categories of the commodity produced from soy and almond.

The products will be sold under the flagship Brookside brand, in one-litre packets to compete with other players in organic milk including Danone’s Alpro and Bio Foods.

Plant-based milk size has been gaining popularity over the years, with consumers in developed economies leading the shift from cow milk.

A Bloomberg Intelligence report says the plant-based foods market is expected to make up to 7.7 percent of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020.

Some people turn to non-dairy milk because of an allergy, intolerance, vegan lifestyle, avoiding animal hormones, ethical concerns and environmental issues. Cows consume a lot of resources including water and pasture besides producing large quantities of methane, a greenhouse gas.

Plant-based milk, which is made from extracts of soy and almond among others, can be up to five times more expensive compared to traditional milk.

A spot check shows one litre of almond, oat, and soy milk stocked at major supermarkets in Nairobi is retailing above Sh650.

Plant-based milk is a substitute made from nuts like hazelnuts or seeds such as coconuts, cashews, and almonds among others.

→ [email protected]