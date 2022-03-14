Companies Business Daily marks 15 years

Some of Business Daily staff cut the cake at Nation Centre on Monday, March 14, 2022, to celebrate 15 years since the paper was launched. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

The Business Daily, Kenya’s only economics newspaper, marked its 15th anniversary on March 14.

The paper, a publication of Nation Media Group covering content aimed at improving the consumer’s understanding of local, national and regional economies, was launched in March 2007.

“The journey has been a learning curve; being a pioneer financial paper, there were challenges, including access to financial data. However, with reforms on financial data and information sharing, it became much easier,” said Allan Odhiambo, the Business Editor, Daily Nation, a sister paper.

Mr Odhiambo was a reporter and later an editor at Business Daily.

Over the years, the paper has been redesigned to incorporate story-telling devices as graphics for more incisive and impactful journalism.

Its website, businessdailyafrica.com, also uses interactive graphics to allow readers who may not have time to read everything to have an accurate snapshot of the story.

“What we may see is a transformation more to digital products, but in terms of content, we have rich content,” added Mr Odhiambo.