Business registration agency takes over listing of trusts from Lands ministry

The Business Registration Service (BRS), a State agency under the Attorney-General’s office, has assumed registration of trusts under a new law.
BRS has taken over the role from the Ministry of Lands after President William Ruto assented to the Statute Laws (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2024 last month.
“Effective Wednesday 22nd May 2024 the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning shall cease receiving applications for registration and incorporation of trusts,” said BRS director-general Kenneth Gathuma in a statement.