Companies Business registry services go offline for e-Citizen upgrade

Business Registration Service Director General Kenneth Gathuma. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Services under the business registry on the government portal, the e-Citizen, will be inaccessible until Monday morning during a system upgrade.

The Business Registration Service (BRS) says it is revamping its system from Friday 6pm to Monday 6am to improve service performance, reliability and security and offer an enhanced user experience.

“The new system also comes with a range of new features, additional services and benefits that will make it easier for you to use our services and access the information you need,” said BRS Director-General Kenneth Gathuma.

BRS administers policies, laws and other matters relating to registering companies, partnerships and corporations, business name searches, bankruptcy filing, hire-purchase and security rights.

Read: Bankruptcy applications decline to five-year low

The registry hosts some of these services on the eCitizen portal, the official digital payments platform for government services such as business name search and registration.

In its financial year to June 2022, the BRS registered 73,183 entities, including 50,876 business names, 34,697 private firms and 50 public companies.

Further, the BRS registered 100 foreign companies, 251 companies limited by guarantee and 278 limited liability partnerships.

Over the same period, the BRS struck off 1,068 entities from the registry.

→ [email protected]