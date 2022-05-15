Companies C&G to train 3,000 boda boda, tuktuk mechanics

Mechanics in the informal sector are set to benefit from a training aimed at equipping about 3,000 artisans with repair and maintenance skills.

The programme by Car and General Trading Limited dubbed the ‘Cargen Tech-Up’ is targeting to empower jua kali technicians with mechanical and electrical skills for two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.

The training that is offered free of charge is expected to benefit boda boda and tuk-tuk mechanics, the means of travel that are increasingly becoming popular in the more congested town and cities.

“We want to develop and upgrade technical and entrepreneurial capabilities of private garage mechanics for two and three-wheelers in Kenya. So far, we have trained 615 three-wheeler and 5,377 two-wheeler mechanics and we are looking at enhancing this programme,” said Vijay Gidoomal, the company’s CEO.

Mr Gidoomal noted the training will also cover business management skills.

David Chesoni, managing director at Car and General, said the jua kali mechanic has become more important as the boda boda industry grows.

“Today, the boda boda industry has approximately 1.2 million riders. Two and three-wheeler transport has significantly eased transport challenges,” he explained, adding that boda boda operators were facing the mechanics challenge since many lack technical knowledge.