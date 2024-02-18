Companies Car dealer Autopax bags motorcycles deal

Kofa CEO Erik Nygard (left) engages Autopax Limited CEO Joy Kalua during a partnership agreement between Autopax, Kofa and TailG to initiate the production, assembly and distribution of motorcycles for the Kenyan and East and Central Africa market at Sarit Centre, Nairobi on February 15, 2024. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

Kenyan car dealer Autopax is set to enter the electric motorcycle assembly business through a partnership with Ghanaian battery company Kofa.

Autopax, a subsidiary of Green Africa Group, will undertake the assembly of the bikes and source some parts locally.

The partnership will see both companies develop a new electric motorcycle currently being tested for the Kenyan and Ghanaian markets.

"I am proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership that symbolises a leap forward in our quest for sustainable mobility across our continent," said Joy Kalua, the chief executive officer of Autopax.

Kofa deals in battery swapping and will deploy a network of stations under this initiative.

"Kofa will set up a unique and sustainable battery swap network across the region, providing a reliable and efficient solution for energy storage and management," said Mr Eric Nygard the chief executive officer of Kofa.

The company's Kore2 Swap and Go network, a recently launched multi-use platform designed to support the rapid and convenient exchange of vehicle batteries, will support operations and service delivery.

“The Kore2 Swap and Go network is poised to revolutionize the way electric vehicles operate in Kenya. By ensuring that our electric motorcycles are always powered and ready, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future,” added Mr Nygard.

The partnership comes at a time when the world is shifting from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to environmentally sustainable transport systems to combat the challenges of climate change.

"Kofa is excited to announce this transformative partnership with Autopax, uniting our expertise in green energy with their leadership in sustainable mobility to revolutionise transportation in Africa," said Mr Nygard.

The partnership signed during the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi will see an increase in the production of electric motorcycles as the country aims to achieve a 100 per cent transition into the green transport space by 2030.

"Autopax, a leader in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions in Africa, joins forces with Kofa, a pioneer in re-engineering access to green energy, and TailG an esteemed manufacturer of electric motorcycles," said Ms Kalua.

Players in the electric mobility industry are lining up to assemble in Kenya, seeking to take advantage of tax incentives offered by the government to accelerate industrialisation and growth of clean transport.

