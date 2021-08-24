Companies Carrefour steps up expansion drive with Embakasi store

Carrefour Supermarket in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR JUMA

More by this Author Summary The new branch targets shoppers from major estates such as Imara Daima, Nyayo Estate, Syokimau and the larger Embakasi area.

This is the 16th branch by the Carrefour French supermarket brand whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim.

Carrefour will today open a store at the Southfield Mall in Embakasi, Nairobi, as part of its expansion strategy.

The new branch targets shoppers from major estates such as Imara Daima, Nyayo Estate, Syokimau and the larger Embakasi area.

This is the 16th branch by the Carrefour French supermarket brand whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim.

“In our efforts to provide our customers with unbeatable prices and value, our latest expansion will provide even greater convenience to the communities that live in proximity,” Franck Moreau, the Carrefour Kenya manager, said in a statement.

“We are happy to have a new addition in Nairobi as we continue to expand countrywide.”

The new store will have a grocery range and a complete fresh food assortment, including butchery, bakery and fruits and vegetables, as well as cheeses and ready-to-eat items.

“By the end of the year, the store will become a full hypermarket model with its non-food assortment, occupying a total space of 3,000 square metres on two floors,” Carrefour said in a statement.

The supermarket chain is known for offering aggressive discounts on a wide range of consumer goods, a strategy that has helped it attract rich and middle class shoppers.