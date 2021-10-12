Companies Akshay Grover replaces Cellulant co-founder as CEO

Cellulant CEO Akshay Grover. PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author Summary Group chairman Mr Kiruthu noted that Mr Grover was considered for the job based on his performance as acting chief.

Mr Grover exuded confidence that the company would continue to provide innovative seamless payments solutions.

Mr Grover has a 20-year experience in the technology, media, and communication sector.

Pan-African payment gateway firm Cellulant has confirmed acting chief executive officer Akshay Grover as the substantive head effective October 1.

He replaces Ken Njoroge who exited in April this year after 18 years at the helm of the firm he co-founded.

Mr Grover took up the acting CEO role barely three months after joining Cellulant as the chief finance officer in January.

“We are delighted to appoint an executive of Akshay’s calibre and experience to the role…(he) brings extensive and diverse industry experience in technology and finance,” said Cellulant chairman Sam Kiruthu in a statement on Monday.

Mr Kiruthu noted that Mr Grover was considered for the job based on his performance as acting chief.

“During the time that Akshay has served as acting CEO, the board has been impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail, and an unrelenting focus on the future of the business. Akshay has demonstrated he possesses the skills, attitude, and vision to lead the management team to deliver on Cellulant’s future and mission.”

Following his appointment, Mr Grover exuded confidence that the company, which operates in 18 African countries, would continue to provide innovative seamless payments solutions.

“Our deep connectivity with over 120 banks and 40 mobile operators in the continent enables us to have an unparalleled network on the African continent. We are reducing the amount of friction around payments and, by doing so, creating a seamless way for businesses to collect and make payments,” he said.

Mr Grover has a 20-year experience in the technology, media, and communication sector. Before joining Cellulant in January, he worked as the chief investment officer at Ison, a Nairobi-based pan-African IT services company. He had previously served with financial advisory teams at audit firms KPMG and EY.