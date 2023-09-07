Companies CFAO Motors launches two new Suzuki models

Suzuki brand manager, Ms Jagruti Joshi (left) with DT Dobie Managing Director Chris Ndala during the unveiling of two Suzuki SUV models; the Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Suzuki Fronx on September 7, 2023, at the Suzuki Showroom along Uhuru Highway in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

CFAO Motors has launched two new mid SUVs from the Suzuki franchise in the Kenyan market, a move that will see it grow its market share in the automobile business.

The introduction of the Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Suzuki Fronx will see CFAO Motors increase its product offering to customers looking to purchase a vehicle in the mid-SUV segment.

The Suzuki Fronx is a 1500-engine capacity crossover new model coming to Kenya going for Sh4.29 million including value-added tax (VAT).

The second car is the Grand Vitara, a 1500-engine capacity SUV that goes for Sh5.3 million inclusive of VAT for a four-by-two-wheel drive.

The new Grand Vitara comes with a surround-view camera, wireless charger, a sunroof, and 6 airbags, equipped with a 1500cc petrol engine, available in 4x2 and 4x4 hybrid.

The Suzuki Fronx is equipped with a 1500cc petrol engine and is a 4x2.“It is a great day for us at Suzuki because we are adding to what we have in our range of products and today (Thursday) is the launch of the grand Vitara, (there was a previous one but this is new), and the Fronx which is in Africa for the first time,” said Mr Chris Ndala, CFAO Motors Kenya Deputy MD- Multibrand Division.

In May, DT Dobie and CFAO Motors Kenya (the seller of Toyota models) merged their operations to grow the latter’s market share, making it one of the largest motor dealerships in Kenya.

CFAO’s business includes Toyota, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Hino, Hyundai, Sinotruck, Autofast, Automark, and Yamaha.

Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) acquired trading firm CFAO Group in December 2012, taking over its many subsidiaries in Africa.

‘‘The merger of the two to make CFAO Motors ushered us into an exciting new chapter in our shared history. Through this merger, we activated a powerful synergy of expertise, resources, and values that will undoubtedly shape the future of the automotive industry in Kenya,” said Arvinder Reel, CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director.

Speaking at the launch Mr Ndala said the state of the new car market was promising with Kenya’s growing middle class.

‘‘CFAO Motors Kenya will continue to invest in after-sales services, and spare parts availability in our wide network of showrooms and service centres across the country to ensure that our customers enjoy a seamless ownership experience. From purchase to after-sales care, our priority is your convenience, satisfaction and peace of mind,’’ added Mr Ndala.

Mr Ndala said the company is carrying out studies on local assembly and going electric following the fast-approaching deadline for the phasing out of fossil fuel-powered cars.

New regulatory targets in the European Union and the United States now aim for an EV share of at least 50 per cent by 2030, and several countries have announced accelerated timelines for ICE sale ban by 2030 or 2035, according to McKinsey, a management consultancy firm.

