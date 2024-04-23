CIC launches digital-based private cars insurance

CIC Group CEO Patrick Nyaga (Left) and CIC General Insurance Managing Director Fred Ruoro during the unveiling of EasyBima on April 23,  2024, at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi.  

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

Business and Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

CIC Group Insurance has introduced a new online car insurance cover that allows customers to buy or renew their motor insurance cover remotely.

Dubbed EasyBima, the cover allows customers to spread their car insurance payments over 12 months from anywhere, easing their financial burden. With Kenya's internet penetration at 40 percent at the start of the year, the digital-based policy aims to tap into the country's tech-savvy population.

EasyBima offers comprehensive coverage that includes accidental and malicious damage, theft, fire, third-party liability, legal liability to third parties arising from loss or damage to property, injury or death to third parties, flooding, riot, and civil commotion.

Related

Patrick Nyaga, CIC Group chief executive officer said the initiative is part of CIC Group's plan to improve access to its products and services while ensuring business sustainability. The insurer plans to invest in digital-led solutions that align with the evolving needs and expectations of its customers.

“Digitisation is one of the areas identified as a catalyst for growth and transformation in our five-year strategic plan. Our goal is to enable Kenyans to realise value while insuring and investing with us which will have an effect on the sustainability of our business,” said Mr Nyaga on Tuesday.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. CIC launches digital-based private cars insurance

  2. EPZ apparel factories seek wage increase exemption

  3. Inside the coffee wars as Gachagua reforms bite

In the headlines

View All