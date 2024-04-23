CIC launches digital-based private cars insurance

CIC Group Insurance has introduced a new online car insurance cover that allows customers to buy or renew their motor insurance cover remotely.

Dubbed EasyBima, the cover allows customers to spread their car insurance payments over 12 months from anywhere, easing their financial burden. With Kenya's internet penetration at 40 percent at the start of the year, the digital-based policy aims to tap into the country's tech-savvy population.

EasyBima offers comprehensive coverage that includes accidental and malicious damage, theft, fire, third-party liability, legal liability to third parties arising from loss or damage to property, injury or death to third parties, flooding, riot, and civil commotion.

Patrick Nyaga, CIC Group chief executive officer said the initiative is part of CIC Group's plan to improve access to its products and services while ensuring business sustainability. The insurer plans to invest in digital-led solutions that align with the evolving needs and expectations of its customers.