Cost of sending letters goes up in Posta rates review

A Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) worker collects letters for mailing. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

The cost of sending letters will rise by up to Sh55 starting October 1, after the Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) got a regulatory nod to effect new tariffs as it seeks to boost its cashflows.

The price of sending letters of over 250 grammes to 500 grammes will mark the biggest jump from Sh95 to Sh150, followed by those weighing over 100g to 250g at Sh85 from the current Sh55.

Posta said on Tuesday morning that it had received approval from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to increase the tariffs, coming at a time the agency has been on a loss-making streak over the years.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya has granted Postal Corporation of Kenya approval and authority to review and effect new letter postage rates for select products and services with effect from October 1,” the Postmaster General said in a notice.

The postal agency is under the law required to inform users of new tariffs 30 days before they take effect.

Letters weighing over 20 grammes to 50 grammes will cost Sh65 up from Sh45, while the rate for those weighing up to 100 grammes will rise 50 percent to Sh75.

The review of the tariffs marks its recovery efforts for the agency at a time it has sought a bailout from Treasury to remain afloat, pay salaries and operate its 625 post offices spread across the country.