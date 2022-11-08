Companies Court orders Kenya Airways pilots back to cockpits

Kenya Airlines Pilots Association Chairman Captain Timothy Njoroge (right) and Secretary General Murithi Nyagah before the Labour Relations Court on November 8, 2022 at the Milimani Law Court. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Kenya Airways pilots will resume work Wednesday after they were ordered to end their four-day strike that had grounded the airline’s flights, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers and causing hundreds of tonnes of perishable produce to rot.

The national carrier had filed contempt charges against the striking pilots who had boycotted work since Saturday.

Labour Court judge Anne Mwaure ordered the pilots to resume work unconditionally on Wednesday 6 am.

The judge also told KQ management to allow the pilots to perform their duties without harassing, intimidating or taking any disciplinary action against them pending the determination of the suit.

