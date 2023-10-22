Companies Court orders seizure of 12 vehicles in narcotics investigation

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has allowed a State agency to seize 12 vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime, pending the conclusion of investigations into the source of the cars.

Justice Nixon Sifuna further allowed an application by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) prohibiting Juma Olunga Wakhayanga from withdrawing or transferring Sh2.5 million from one of his personal accounts, pending the conclusion of the probe.

The judge directed the director-general of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to register caveats on the vehicles.

He also directed Mr Wakhayanga to take the high-end vehicles to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road, where they will be held until the case is determined.

"I am satisfied that this is a case that warrants the preservation orders as sought," the judge said.

The agency, through Mohammed Adow, said they conducted investigations on the man after his brothers, Hussein Otita and Daniel Got were charged with trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Mr Adow informed the court that they suspect that the motor vehicles are part of the proceeds and Mr Wakhayanga might be involved in the syndicate that deals in narcotic drugs.

He said they investigated his bank accounts and discovered large sums of money being credited to his personal account. When asked to explain the source of the funds, the suspect said they were from his salary, savings and consultancy fees but failed to give supporting documents.

The court heard that between May 1 last year and September 19, 2023, the said account had been credited with Sh63.4 million and debits of Sh60.9 million. The case will be mentioned on January 23, 2024.

