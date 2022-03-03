Companies Court throws out tycoon Mwale’s Mumias lease suit

The High Court on Thursday dismissed one of the cases challenging the 20-year-lease of Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC in a development that also frees the firm’s administrator and managers of Uganda’s Sarrai Group from a possible jail term for contempt of court.

Justice Anthony Ndung’u dismissed the case filed by Tumaz & Tumaz Limited saying he did not have the jurisdiction to determine the matter since the case was already being handled in a different court.

According to the judge, the administrator PVR Rao was given the go-ahead to proceed with the opening of the bids by a different judge and an aggrieved party should therefore have moved before the same court for any issues surrounding the lease.

“To my mind, anyone dissatisfied with the conduct of the process by the 1st respondent (Mr Rao) ought to raise the grievances before the court that had directed the threshold required to attain a flawless exercise,” he said.

The judge dismissed the case with costs to Sarrai Group and Mr Rao saying the administrator was at the time and still is, under control of Justice Alfred Mabeya who allowed the leasing process to proceed.

The judge noted that Tumaz through its owner Julius Mwale had also lost a request for review before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board and moving to the High Court through a petition amounted to forum shopping and an abuse of the court process.

He said he was aware that the same firm had filed another case in Kakamega and also joined another case in Nairobi filed by five farmers.

Mr Mwale wanted Mr Rao and Sarrai Group owners held in contempt of court saying they defied a court order issued on December 29 and which stopped operations at Mumias Sugar. The lease was signed on December 22 and Sarrai Group moved in on December 24 and started tilling the land and launching road works among other activities in revival plans.

Tumaz was among the eight bidders for the lease of the ailing miller and placed a bid of Sh27.6 billion, while West Kenya, which has also joined the case to challenge Sarrai, placed a bid of Sh36 billion.

Mr Mwale has maintained that the bid opening was not transparent as it was done in secrecy and without confirmation of those who were present.

He said it was not possible to ascertain whether or not the documents submitted were responsive or not and the process was tainted with fraud, mistakes, and misrepresentation and does not disclose what actually transpired on the day of opening.

