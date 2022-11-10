Companies Digital payments firm DPO picks Judy Waruiru as Africa MD

Judy Waruiru has been appointed as managing director for African digital payments service provider DPO from January 2023. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

African digital payments service provider DPO has appointed Judy Waruiru as managing director, effective January 2023.

Ms Waruiru, currently serving as the deputy MD since early this year, will be responsible for DPO business in more than 20 countries across Africa.

The chairman, co-founder and interim regional managing director, Offer Gat, said her expertise would help drive DPO’s growth in Africa.

“We are delighted that Judy will lead our business in Africa. Her experience in managing and identifying growth opportunities, new market development and her understanding of the digital payments ecosystem will prove invaluable as we continue to grow and help drive digital commerce in support of the region’s businesses and economies,” he said.

Ms Waruiru has been with the DPO since 2019, serving as the chief operating officer responsible for strategy implementation, risk management, customer excellence and operational compliance.

She was part of the team leading the acquisition of the DPO by Dubai-based digital payments firm Network International Holdings last year for $291.3 million (Sh35.46 billion). She was responsible for restructuring the operations department.

She has over 20 years of experience managing and identifying growth opportunities across different markets in Africa and globally.

Before working at DPO, Ms Waruiru built her career in the airline industry, spending 15 years working for Kenya Airways and its subsidiary Jambojet and Qatar Airways, focusing on the digital landscape.

As MD, she will also serve as the country corporate officer for Kenya within the Network International Group.

“It is a privilege to be given this opportunity and to further work with a talented team to grow our services in Africa. I look forward to taking on this new challenge and continue delivering innovative digital payment solutions for our clients to serve the communities and economies we operate in better. DPO is at the forefront of changing the payments narrative across the continent, and I am proud to be able to drive this agenda,” Ms Waruiru said.

DPO Group is a payment service provider and payment gateway that allows businesses to collect online payments in all currencies through virtual cards, mobile money, and e-wallets.

The company, founded in 2006, has acquired five smaller financial services firms operating on the continent since its founding. The latest of those deals came in 2019 when it acquired PayFast, the South African payments processing service.

