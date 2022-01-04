Companies DStv offers package upgrade for customers

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Pay-TV provider Multichoice Kenya has introduced a package upgrade promotion targeting to move more subscribers to more premium monthly subscriptions.

The company operating DStv and GOtv brands has unveiled a campaign dubbed Step Up Promotion where customers pay for a package higher than their last active subscription and then get boosted to the next higher package.

For instance, a customer on DStv Access package that goes for Sh1,050 per month can pay Sh1,500 which is the price for Family package and watch Compact package content which costs Sh2,800.

The offer is also available to GOtv customers using same approach. The upgrade will be made within the next 48 hours at no extra cost. It will be accessible to active, new or deactivated customers.

The new campaign will run from January 5 to March 31, meaning customers can participate three times, once per billing cycle.

The service will not be eligible to customers who have made a full-year subscription, under DStv Compact Plus, DStv Premium, Gotv Max or Gotv Supa packages.

The plan could see some upgraded customers switch permanently to the premium channels once the promotion is over if they enjoy the more diverse and higher quality programming.

“We recognise we can only continue to grow by offering customers maximum value especially at these challenging times by making great entertainment more accessible,” said Multichoice Kenya head of marketing Celeste Muli.

“This is a limited offer to give customers a new viewing experience and access to great entertainment at great value.”

This comes at a time when the company has been facing competition from streaming service Netflix and internet providers such as Zuku and Safaricom that have enabled more people to access content on Youtube.