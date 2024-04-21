DTB unveils seven more branches in Kenya drive

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened four new branches in Kenya, with another three in the pipeline for launch this week, as part of its strategy to grow its business in new sectors of the economy.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm has opened new branches in Gikomba, Tom Mboya, Global Trade Centre, and Bomet town as it accelerates its expansion to get closer to customers. In addition, the bank is also set to open three more branches this week in Nanyuki, Karatina, and Nyahururu towns.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of seven new branches, furthering our dedication to providing top-notch customer service and convenience. These branches will cater to the needs of business and retail customers, offering innovative products and personalised support in Bomet, Laikipia, Nyeri, and Nairobi counties,” said DTB Group chief executive Nasim Devji.

She said the new branches are strategic and intended to serve customers in increasingly busy parts of the capital city and growing towns across the country.

The newly opened outlets bring the total number of DTB branches to 87 in Kenya and 157 in the East African region, out of which 18 were opened in 2023.

This is in line with the bank’s strategic expansion roadmap, which entails providing quality customer service and easy accessibility to its diverse product portfolio.

“Expanding our branch network isn't just about physical presence; it's about enhancing accessibility and service quality for our valued customers. With these new branches, we're reaffirming our commitment to being a trusted partner for traders, farmers, retailers, and business owners, providing tailored solutions and fostering meaningful relationships in every community we serve," added Ms Devji.

The bank said the new locations will offer a wide range of products and services to customers, including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards, and investment opportunities.

Customers will also have the opportunity to utilise the Bank's digital channels for account access and transactions, alongside visiting the branch locations for personalised services.