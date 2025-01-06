Dubai firm sues Kenyan gold trader over Sh63m

“It is the plaintiffs case that pursuant to the Purchase Agreement For CIF Sale of Gold Bars the defendants breach has resulted in the plaintiff losing a budgeted line of 700Kg of gold a business valued at $28,000,000 (Sh3.61 billion) hence its supply chain has been massively disrupted occasioning serious gaps to its manufacturing lines which now have to contend with failed deliveries,” SH Trading DMCC says in court documents filed by lawyer Kenneth Amondi.
The Dubai firm said it engages in the purchase and importation of gold as an end user for use in its medical sector.
The firm said Mr Mwita was to it through contacts at the Kenyan Ministry of Mining.