Companies Dusit to open new hotel in Nairobi’s Westlands, eyes rising global travel

Dusit D2 Hotel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Thailand-listed hotelier Dusit International has announced plans to open a hotel-serviced apartment in Westlands Nairobi this year.

The Bangkok-based hotel and resort chain will operate the hybrid property dubbed Dusit Princess Hotel Residences designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers.

The upper midscale hotel will feature 56 one-bedroomed apartments, 30 studio apartments and 14 deluxe rooms.

“With global travel rebounding and Kenya’s tourist arrivals on the rise, we look forward to welcoming the world to discover Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, an exciting new addition to Nairobi’s hospitality industry,” said the property’s general manager Daniel Chao.

Guests at the hotel will enjoy Italian-inspired all-day dining at The Olive Restaurant, alongside buffet breakfast and a carefully curated variety of international cuisines and local menus.

They will also experience a new rooftop hangout at The Aviary Lounge Bar, a stylish setting inspired by the life of birds, flora and fauna.

Other facilities at the property include a heated swimming pool, an ultra-modern rooftop gym and meeting rooms with a combined capacity to seat up to 150 guests in theatre style.

Dusit International is on an aggressive expansion drive with plans to open 14 new hotels this year comprising an estimated 1,700 rooms across seven countries across the world.

This expansion will bring the group’s global portfolio of Dusit Hotels and Resorts to 62 properties, comprising around 13,700 rooms across 17 countries worldwide.

“More than 60 properties are in the pipeline and set to open over the next three-to-four years,” said Dusit when it announced its financial results for the period between October and December 2022.

The company posted the best quarterly performance during the review period since the start of the covid-19 pandemic three years ago, driven by increased occupancy that has aided business recovery.

In Kenya, tourism earnings rose 83 percent in 2022, attributed to a global recovery in the sector and campaigns boosting international events in the country.

The earnings jumped as visitors’ arrivals last year rose by 70.5 percent to 1.4 million in the review period.

