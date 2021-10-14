Companies EACC links 23 firms to Obado in multibillion embezzlement suit

Migori governor Okoth Obado. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Twenty-three trading companies linked to Migori Governor Okoth Obado received Sh2.6 billion tenders from the county government during his first term in office, a Nairobi anti-corruption court heard yesterday.

According to an investigator from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Robert Cheruiyot Rono (a police inspector), the companies were registered after Mr Obado’s election to the county office in 2013.

The investigator testified that the companies owned by the governor’s close associates such as his family members and Jared Peter Odoyo Kwaga were awarded multimillion-shilling tenders by the county government between financial year 2013/14 and 2016/17.

Seven of the companies are associated with Mr Kwaga, a business proxy of Mr Obado, the witness told Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

They include Atinus Services which received Sh122.8 million, Joyush Business (Sh64.7 million), Mactebac Contractors (Sh216.3 million) and Deltrack ICT Services (Sh185.6 million). Others are Misoft Limited (Sh292.5 million), Seletrack Consultants (Sh155.8 million) and Swyfcon Engineering Sh66.7 million.

Mr Rono was testifying in a case where Mr Obado is charged with embezzlement of Sh73.4 million. The charges relate to corruption, money laundering, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds.

He is charged alongside ten other people including his four children and his business associate Mr Kwaga.

Others are Mr Kwaga’s five relatives including his 72-year-old mother Peninah Auma, his wife Christine Akinyi, his sister-in-law Carolyne Anyango and his brothers Patroba Ochada and Joram Opala. They are jointly facing 27 charges but the governor is carrying the lion’s share of 22 counts.