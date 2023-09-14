Companies East African Cables bags Sh232m Kenya Power tender

By KABUI MWANGI

Listed electrical cables and conductor maker East African Cables (EA Cables) has bagged a Sh232 million deal to supply the products to Kenya Power, pointing to growing preference by the State-owned power utility to source materials from local manufacturers.

The first batch of the consignment was dispatched on Thursday with the cable manufacturer's CEO Paul Muigai stating that the firm is on course to service the order placed by Kenya Power in several batches running throughout to the end of the year.

Mr Muigai commended the power utility for what he termed as a steady rise in efforts to give procurement jobs to local manufacturers saying it is in line with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The CEO said the trend of sustained placing of orders with local manufacturers is set to have a positive ripple effect on the local economy.

“As we flag off the first batch, East African Cables celebrates the continued support by Kenya Power to local manufacturers, which is a boost for the national industrialisation and economic transformation efforts,” said Muigai.

“At East African Cables, we manufacture quality cables and conductors for high, medium and low voltage power transmission, and the order placed by Kenya Power for medium voltage cables will be delivered under a flexible framework supply model.”

