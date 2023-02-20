Companies Ecobank Kenya picks Ghanaian banker as new MD

Ecobank Kenya has appointed Ghanaian career banker Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Managing Director to replace Cheikh Travaly who retired at the end of last year upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 as set in Ecobank Group’s policy.

Ms Ankomah will also double up as the regional executive for the lender’s Central, Eastern and South African (CESA) business networks.

She will be charged with leading and growing the bank’s business in Kenya and the wider CESA region constituting 18 out of 33 Ecobank affiliates and one representative office.

“I look forward to working with the Board, management and fellow Ecobankers to grow our business in Kenya and leverage the vast opportunities within the region to actualise Ecobank’s broader vision of fostering financial and economic integration,” stated Ankomah.

The bank confirmed that the appointment has already received clearance from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Prior to her appointment to the new role, Ankomah served as Ecobank Group’s executive in charge of commercial banking, having worked in the bank for 30 years in various capacities. She first joined Ecobank Ghana in 1992 following her appointment as a Treasury Officer.

Among other positions she has held within the bank include Managing Director – (Ecobank Gambia), Regional Treasurer – (Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Gambia), Chief Operating Officer – (Ecobank West African Monetary Zone/East & Southern Africa), Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development (Ecobank Ghana) and Head of Investment Banking Group (Ecobank Ghana).

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, she holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology, both from the University of Ghana.

“We are confident that Josephine is the right person for the role and has what it takes to further boost the Ecobank brand in Kenya and the CESA region to even greater heights. She is a leader with a proven track record of execution, great leadership skills and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products, and markets,” noted Ecobank Kenya Board of Directors Chairman Martin Mbogo.

