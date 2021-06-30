Companies Epra confirms Daniel Kiptoo as director-general

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria has been appointed as Epra Director-General effective July 1, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on Wednesday appointed Daniel Kiptoo as the new director-general effective July 1.

Mr Kiptoo, who has been the acting DG since December, will serve for a three-year term renewable once.

He replaces Pavel Oimeke, who resigned in March under a cloud of corruption allegations.

Mr Oimeke was accused of demanding Sh200,000 to approve the reopening of a petrol station in Oyugis that had been shut down over tax violations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said.

He is now the Member of Parliament for Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County.

“Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) board of directors in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Charles Keter has appointed Mr Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria to the role of Director-General for a term of three years renewable once with effect from July 1st 2021,” the Board said in a statement signed by the chairman, retired justice Jackton Ojwang.

The board added that Mr Kiptoo "held the position in an acting capacity since December 14th 2020".

Mr Oimeke's return to the office after his arrest in December over the bribery claims led to a split in the board which tapped one of its members, Mr Kiptoo, to replace him in an acting capacity.

The new Epra boss is an energy sector insider and was instrumental in drafting the Energy Act, 2019 and the Petroleum Act, 2019.

Mr Kiptoo previously worked as the legal advisor at the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum.