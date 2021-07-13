Companies Equity pays Sh1.5bn fees for students in top global varsities

Equity Centre in Nairobi upperhill. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Equity Bank Group #ticker:EQTY has offered university scholarships worth nearly Sh1.45 billion to 118 students admitted to some of the World’s top universities, including Harvard and Yale.

The admissions under the Equity Leadership Programme (ELP) exceeds last year’s 92 students who were funded at a higher budget of Sh1.94 billion ($18 million).

The undergraduate scholars, admitted to 56 universities, comprise top performers in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) at sub-county level and those sponsored through high school under the “Wings to Fly”programme.

The ELP programme under Equity Group Foundation — the lender’s social arm with global partnerships such as MasterCard Foundation— said 54 of the scholars have been admitted on full scholarships.

Twenty of the scholars will study at Ivy League schools in the US, which are viewed as some of the most prestigious institutions in the World.

Yale University has admitted four students, while Harvard University of Pennsylvania and Cornell University have accepted three scholars each. Columbia, Brown and Dartmouth College have admitted two students each, while one student will study at Princeton.

“We are grateful to the partnerships and collaborations we have with these global universities that offer our children an opportunity to study, have exposure to other top scholars from other countries and with different cultures thus creating global citizens,” Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman James Mwangi said in a statement.

Besides the universities in the US, the rest of the 56 universities — which are more than 43 last year— are spread in different countries, including Canada, China, Singapore, Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India.

The ELP programme, established in 1998, has so far facilitated about 750 scholars to study in global universities, including Equity Bank Uganda managing director Samuel Kirubi.

“We are quite confident that these scholars will represent Kenya well and will continue putting us on the map as a country with great minds and capabilities with the ability to contribute to global agenda and purpose-led impact,” Mwangi said.