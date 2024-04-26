Etihad Airways revives Abu Dhabi-Nairobi flights after three-year break

Etihad Airways will on May 1 re-introduce passenger flights on the Abu Dhabi-Nairobi route in a plan that looks set to connect passengers from the Middle East nation with Kenya's capital.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier, which stopped operating on the route in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said flights would be daily using an Airbus A320.

The carrier will charge passengers an introductory fare of Sh42,820 for a one-way ticket on economy class seats on May 1 in the morning from Abu Dhabi to Nairobi.

It will also charge passengers Sh157,865 on first-class seats for a one-way ticket to the same destination on May 1 in the morning.

"We are thrilled to be re-starting flights to Nairobi, a dynamic and exciting city in itself and also the gateway to a Kenyan safari, a dream adventure for many travellers, offering a view of the diverse and magnificent wildlife of Africa,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive at Etihad Airways in a statement on Friday.

“Equally, we will be delighted to welcome guests from Kenya to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network.”

The new route connects Kenya’s capital with Etihad’s growing global network and will help foster important cultural and economic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the East African powerhouse.

The flights will restore commercial non-stop passenger connections between the two cities, and guests from Kenya will be able to connect with Etihad flights to the US, Europe, India and South-East Asia.

The link will further stimulate cross-business and trade opportunities between the UAE and the growing Kenyan economy.

"For East African travellers, the new Nairobi route presents stimulating opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural gems and enjoy its famed hospitality," said Mr Neves.

Kenya Association of Travel Agents chief executive Nicanor Sabula applauded the decision by Etihad Airways to restart flights on the Nairobi route, saying the plan will boost travel and trade between the two destinations.

"This is great news and it shows that travel has bounced back post-COVID-19. We are looking forward to working with Etihad Airways to connect passengers between UAE and Nairobi," said Mr Sabula told the Business Daily on Friday.

Africa has become a lucrative market for Middle East carriers looking to connect passengers to the rest of the world.