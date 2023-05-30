Companies Firm wants Avenue Hospital liquidated

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A construction company has moved to court to liquidate Avenue Healthcare Ltd over a debt of Sh22.4 million.

Session Blue Contractors Ltd moved to court in March seeking to declare the hospital insolvent and unable to pay its debt.

Documents filed in court state that the contractor was hired by the hospital management to expand and refurnish its Garden City hospital, in a contract dated June 24, last year.

The company concluded the job as agreed and raised invoices worth Sh22.4 million, which was to be paid within 30 days.

“The company has failed or ignored to settle the outstanding amount despite the same falling due in September 2022 when the petitioner completed his works and handed over the construction site to the company,” the petition stated.

Court documents state that the agreement stipulated that Avenue Healthcare Ltd would pay the debt with interest at an annual rate of 20 percent compounded daily, which amounts continues to accrue.

The case will be heard at the High Court in Milimani on July 6.

Mr John Antony Etyang, the director of the construction company said the hospital management has been reluctant to settle the amount.

“The conduct of the respondent has caused the petitioner inconveniences as the petitioner has not been able to recover the full amount owed, which has caused the petitioner to be strained in running its business operations and its dealing with suppliers,” Mr Etyang said.

He said he instructed his lawyers to make a final demand on February 14, but the hospital has neglected or refused to pay. He said there is no application to set aside the demand.

“That due to the above circumstances, the petitioner prays that the court makes an order that the respondent is insolvent and unable to pay its debts,” Mr Etyang said.

In a newspaper advertisement on May 18, the contractor invited any creditor or contributory wishing to join the case, either to oppose or support the petition, to appear during the mention of the case or apply to its advocates to be supplied with a copy of the application.

