Companies Former NCBA executive Jeremy Ngunze joins DTB board

Former CBA Kenya chief executive Jeremy Ngunze. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) #ticker:DTB has appointed Jeremy Ngunze as a non-executive director, about six months after he left NCBA Bank #ticker:NCBA.

Mr Ngunze joined DTB board on June 29 with the chairman Linus Gitahi noting that “he brings onboard extensive business and technical knowledge based on his rich career in the banking sector.”

Prior to serving as NCBA Group executive director for regional business, Mr Ngunze was the CEO at Commercial Bank of Africa Kenya, which merged with NIC to form NCBA in 2019.

His banking career spans over 30 years across Africa and Asia.

He is currently the chairman of PACT Kenya and is a board member of PACT Global and PACT UK, amongst other organisations.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Nairobi and an MBA from the University of Manchester.