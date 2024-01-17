Companies GA Insurance Kenya CEO quits after nearly 5 years

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

GA Insurance Kenya chief executive and principal officer Sandip Bhadury has left the company after four and half years at the helm, leaving the firm to scout for his replacement.

The insurer has communicated to staff the development, bringing to an end the stay of Mr Bhadury at the firm which he joined in August 2019 after exiting the general manager role at Mayfair Insurance Company Limited in Rwanda.

GA Insurance group chief executive Vijay Srivastava, who oversees Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania operations, will handle the Kenyan business in the meantime as Mr Bhadury's successor is being scouted.

“We would like to inform you that Mr Sandip Bhadury has resigned from his roles as the CEO and principal officer of GA Insurance to pursue other interests. In the meantime, all decisions relating to that office will be taken care of by the group CEO on an interim basis,” read the internal communication to staff.

The Kenyan unit is crucial for the GA Insurance Group business. The insurer closed June last year with a market share of 9.03 percent in general insurance, making it the second largest general insurer in the country after Old Mutual General, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority data.

Mr Bhadury has work experience spanning nearly two decades, covering short-term insurance across India, the UK, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique, Swaziland, Rwanda and Kenya

