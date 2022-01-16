Companies Glovo best employer in Kenya’s gig economy

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Spanish delivery firm Glovo has been named the best employer in Kenya’s gig economy for offering minimum wage and fair contracts.

Australian consultancy firm Fairwork’s 2021 Labour Standards in the Gig Economy report shows that the firm scored seven out of 10 for providing its employees best labour practices, with a rating of 10 being the best and zero worst.

It was followed closely by SweepSouth (four) and Uber (two), Bolt (one), Little Cab (one), UberEats (one), InDriver (zero), Jumia (zero) and Wasili (zero).

In each category, the Barcelona-based company scored one for offering minimum wage, fair contracts (two), unbiased management (two) and fair management (two) with zero being bad and two best. However, it got zero on fair representation.

“Glovo was the highest scoring platform in Kenya in this scoring round, with 7/10,” the report says.

“While Glovo performed relatively well compared to other platforms in Kenya, it fell short of receiving advanced points in two key areas of importance to workers, namely pay and representation.”

The report was published using information collected through desk research, interviews with workers, and platform-provided evidence last year. Glovo allows customers to order food, groceries or gifts items with the click of a button on smartphones.

SweepSouth, which was ranked after Glovo for its fair work, is an online platform that connects homeowners with professional home cleaners. It was trailed by ride-sharing platform Uber that matches drivers with passengers.

Kenya’s growing importance in the gig economy has attracted multinational companies as well as birthed local start-ups as demand for on-demand delivery services and ride sharing platforms grows, buoyed by technological advancement.

Only in November 2021, Glovo said it will make Kenya its African headquarters that will serve as an operation hub for the whole continent.