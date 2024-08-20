Online grocery firm Greenspoon to expand electric delivery fleet in Roam deal

Kenyan online grocery platform Greenspoon has signed a deal with Swedish-Kenyan electric vehicle firm Roam to expand its fleet of electric-powered motorcycles, aiming to cut on carbon emissions.

The move is part of a campaign Greenspoon started in February 2023 to offer faster delivery to its customers using eco-friendly modes of transport.

“They currently have 24 motorcycles, and all are in use and electric from Roam…. Greenspoon will be expanding their fleet in the coming year,” Albin Wilson, the Chief Marketing officer at Roam said.

Many e-commerce firms are shifting to electric mobility for last-mile delivery as part of a global switch by customers seeking fast and convenient service providers.

“Our partnership represents a shared commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable planet. By leveraging the latest in electric motorcycle technology, our partnership is helping to reduce carbon emissions and provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional delivery services,” Dionne Getata, sales operations manager at Roam said.

Greenspoon said it will expand its fleet of Roam Air, electric bikes in 2025. “Greenspoon will offer three batteries for each Roam Air, which is equal to a range of over 225 kilometres when all are fully charged, enabling Greenspoon riders to complete up to 195 orders daily,” the firm said.

The number of electric vehicles and motorcycles registered in Kenya increased by more than five times last year as more corporations and individuals migrated to clean mobility, according to data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Kenya’s transition to a green transport system powered by electric mobility has however grappled with challenges of investment and lack of sufficient charging infrastructure across the country.

The high upfront cost of buying EVs has also been a factor slowing down the transition from petrol and internal combustion engines.