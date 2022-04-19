Companies Gulf Bank appoints new chief executive

A Gulf African Bank branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Gulf African Bank has appointed Mr Anuj Mediratta as the new chief executive officer following the retirement of Abdalla Abdulkhalik who will now serve in a new role as an executive director.

Mr Mediratta is a banker with over 25 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he was the bank’s deputy CEO and head of banking.

Gulf African Bank has appointed Mr Anuj Mediratta as the new chief executive officer following the retirement of Abdalla Abdulkhalik who will now serve in a new role as an executive director.

Mr Mediratta is a banker with over 25 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he was the bank’s deputy CEO and head of banking.

“In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the corporate, SME and retail businesses and product development,” said the bank in a statement Tuesday.

Mr Abdulkhalik has served as the bank’s managing director for a period of nine years. Prior to this, he was the bank’s general manager in charge of business for a period of three years.

During his tenure, the bank achieved many firsts including the introduction of the First Sharia Compliant Credit card in East Africa.

The bank also launched Shariah-compliant insurance premium financing and set aside 20 percent of its procurement opportunities to women during Mr Abdulkhalik tenure as its managing director.

