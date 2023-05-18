Companies Health minister orders recall of Kemsa staff back to the office

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and other officials during the press conference on May 18, 2023, at the Kemsa Embakasi Depot in Nairobi County. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

About 200 Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) staff who have been ‘working from home’ since 2011 have been ordered to report back to the office in a new plan aimed at reducing wastage at the scandal–hit agency.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the workers must report back to work on Friday because they have been drawing salaries from the agency for more than two years while ‘sitting idle at home.’

The former drug agency’s board had sent the staff away from office effective November 2021 to pave the way for a restructuring that has hit a brick wall following the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 scandal.

“I hereby direct the CEO, effective Friday, over 200 Kemsa staff working from home to report to work. I also direct the chair to ensure staff understands what’s expected of them,” said Ms Nakhumicha.

“It does not make sense to have paid over 200 people for two years and have them sitting at home in the name of Covid-19, yet we all go to our offices.”

The employees’ jobs had been taken over by casuals. Some workers were also seconded from various government departments to take up the jobs.

Those at home and their replacements were all drawing salaries and allowances, resulting in a huge wage bill for the agency.

For the 19 months, the staff at home were earning about Sh45 million monthly, translating to Sh855 million for the period.

Kemsa has been spending Sh90 million monthly to pay its 912 employees, including those at home.

Suspended Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani had told the National Assembly’s Health committee that the employees sent home had obtained court orders requiring the agency to pay them full salaries, allowances and benefits.

However, Health CS clarified in a recent television interview that the staff at home were being paid half the salaries as required by the law.

