High Court bars Stanbic from auctioning Joyce Laboso family land in Sh537m debt row

Stanbic Bank branch on Kimathi Street Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has blocked Stanbic Bank from auctioning three parcels of land in Kericho belonging to the family of former Bomet governor Joyce Laboso over a debt of Sh537 million, which has been contested by a sister of the late county boss.

Justice Roselyn Lagat Korir ruled that a sister to the former governor, Judy Cheptoo Laboso, had proved that she had a strong case against the lender for the grant of orders stopping the planned sale.

Ms Cheptoo has sued Edwin Abonyo, the widower and administrator of the estate of the late Dr Laboso, and her sister, Mary Chepkirui Laboso. She argued that the loan was secured without her consent, as the land that was charged to borrow the money is family property, which her sisters held in the trust of beneficiaries of the estate of their late mother, Rebecca Chebet Laboso.

“It is my finding, therefore, that the applicant has proven that she has a prima facie case against the fourth respondent and thus satisfied the first condition for grant of an interlocutory injunction,” said the judge.

The court allowed Ms Cheptoo to file the case on behalf of Itibo Limited, a company she said was incorporated in 2015 to run as a family business.

She submitted that she lives on the land, has known it as her only home since she was born, and now risks being thrown out.

“Without going into too much detail, I am satisfied that the applicant would suffer grave injury if the charged land was sold by the bank,” the judge said, adding that the lender can still auction the land if Ms Cheptoo fails to show that the charge was fraudulent as alleged.

Ms Cheptoo filed the case in March 2021, seeking an order stopping the bank from selling the property, arguing that it was ancestral land.

She said she is a minority shareholder in the company with 12 shares. Ms Cheptoo said she incorporated the company with her sister, the late Joyce, and her brother, David Kipkoech Langat.

Ms Cheptoo said she received a notice on March 3, 2021, from the bank warning her of the intention to sell the property to recover the loan. She submitted that she had no knowledge of any resolution passed by the company or minutes authorising the borrowing of the loan.

From the documents, she discovered that the properties were charged for a loan of $3,524,000, but the bank only disbursed $322,395.

She submitted that there were irregularities surrounding the charge and the money lent as there was no company seal affixed to the charge document and a letter of offer that led to the preparation of the charge.

Judy also said her sisters used the title deeds to secure the loan, which she held in trust for the beneficiaries of the estate of the late mother.

The loan, she added, was never utilised for the benefit of the company but they squandered it and the bank was in the wrong for not conducting due diligence as the money was disbursed without minutes from the company and the bank should not benefit from its own mistakes by selling the property.

Stanbic defended itself saying the loan was borrowed on March 14, 2017. First, the court heard that the company was given an overdraft of Sh40 million to finance its working capital and asset finance of $3,113,000 to finance the importation of two tea processing machinery and for purchase of other machinery and assets for its business.

According to the lender, the board held a meeting on March 14, 2017 but even after agreeing, the entire amount was never disbursed because the company did not honour some obligations.

The court heard that the company presented extracts of the board meeting and that the lender was not aware of any internal wrangles between the shareholders.

Further, the company defaulted in 2019 and the bank issued the statutory demand. The directors allegedly acknowledged the debt and promised to pay Sh15 million by March 23, 2023 but never paid any money.

