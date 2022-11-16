Companies Hilton opens new luxury Nairobi hotel after CBD exit

By LYNET IGADWAH

Global hospitality chain Hilton is set to open a new hotel in the country –Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton— in February next year.

This comes after an announcement that it will indefinitely close its iconic Hilton Hotel in the city centre in December and send home an unspecified number of workers.

The upscale hotel is located at the Peponi-Kitisuru Road junction and will feature 102 rooms in five interconnected blocks overlooking Karura Forest.

“We are opening in February 2023, but aren’t accepting reservations yet,” read a banner in the Curio Collection by Hilton website.

Guests at the hotel will enjoy contemporary African experience at its specialty restaurant with a seasonal concept menu and a rooftop bar for breathtaking forested landscape view.

Hilton Hotel —which the State partly owns— said it will close its doors after more than 50 years of operation from its location at the heart of the central business district in Nairobi.

The State has a 40.57 percent shareholding in International Hotels Kenya Limited, which owns the Hilton. It also held a 33.83 percent stake in Kenya Hotel Properties Limited, the operator of the InterContinental Hotel, which also shut down in August 2020.

Twenty-nine global hotel brands are considering opening new facilities in Kenya, as the industry recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, a new report shows.

The new hotels will bring to the market 4,354 new hotel rooms, according to disclosures made in the 2021 report of Hotel Chain Development Pipeline in Africa, making Kenya the top six hotspot for new luxury hotels in the African continent.

Egypt is the number one hotspot for new luxury hotels followed by Nigeria, Morocco, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

