Homes, businesses feel Kenya Power token glitch pain

Kenya Power token glitch pain

Pre-paid electricity token machines provided by Kenya Power. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

A technical glitch in Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC token vending system Thursday saw households and businesses suffer inconveniences and financial losses.

The hitch made it impossible for customers to purchases tokens and pay electricity bills, with many taking to social media to air their frustrations.

@KenyaPower_Care @KenyaPower the token system is really disappointing...am not able to buy tokens since yesterday. — Kevoh (@Kevv_254) March 3, 2022

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a technical hitch which is affecting prepaid token generation and post-paid bill payment,” the firm said.

“Our team has identified the issue, and restoration of normal services is currently in progress so that customers can access the affected platforms soon,” the utility added.

Small businesses such as salons, welding shops and laundromats are usually the hardest hit when such glitches occur before they purchase power as they cannot continue with their operations.

In April last year, the tokens service was down for more than 24 hours, affecting thousands of homes and businesses whose units had run out.

Kenya Power added 317,296 customers in the six months to December when the economy continued to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions.

The use of prepaid meters helps the firm lower piling debt on non-payment of electricity bills by post-paid customers, shortage of meter readers, and disputed bills by households and industries.

Customer debt recovered as at December was Sh900 million from the Sh29 billion in unpaid power bills as at June 2021.

“The company continues to install pre-paid and automatic meters as strategies to minimise the risk of non-collection,” the utility firm said in its 2021 annual report.

