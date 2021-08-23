Companies Investors in special economic zones to apply permits online

Special Economic Zone Authority chief executive Meshack Kimeu. NMG PHOTO

By JOHN MUTUA

The State yesterday launched an online platform that will allow foreign and local investors at the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to get a range of government services remotely.

The portal hosted at www.sezauthority.go.ke will allow investors to make online applications for licences and approvals from agencies including Kenya Revenue Authority, the National Construction Authority and the National Environmental Management Authority.

The platform will cut operational costs, reduce time taken to make applications and provide critical information on investment opportunities, a move aimed at attracting more investors to Kenya.

“The portal is a repository that allows visitors to learn and interact in real-time with the Authority on cross-cutting issues. It avails information regarding opportunities and incentives including investor road maps and facilities, available investment schemes and sectors, administrative and tax incentives,” Acting SEZ Authority CEO, Meshack Kimeu said.

The online site will have data on Kenya’s socio-economic development and a description of the current investment opportunities.