Companies Jambojet to start direct Goma, Lamu flights next month

Travellers board Jambojet plane on its maiden trip in Kisumu last year. PHOTO | FILE

By BONFACE OTIENO

Jambojet will start direct flights to Goma and Lamu next month stepping up competition for passengers on the coastal route that is also served by carriers such as Safarilink and Fly 540.

The low cost carrier, a subsidiary of Kenya Airway, said the new flight to Goma starting September 10 will originate from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi two times per week.

Flights heading to the coastal town of Lamu starting on September 15 will also originate from JKIA in Nairobi four times per week.

Passenger heading to Goma in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, will pay an average fare of Sh43,134 ($394) on a return ticket.

Passengers heading to Lamu from JKIA in Nairobi will pay Sh14,200 on a return ticket, which is lower compared to its competitors on the route.

Safarilink that has been operating on the Nairobi-Lamu route since 2004 will charge Sh19, 900, on a return ticket on the route on September 15.

“The airline will fly to Lamu 4 times weekly, starting 15th September 2021,” said Vincent Rague, Jambojet chairman, in a statement yesterday.

“Customers will be able to book Nairobi to Lamu and Mombasa to Lamu as well as Lamu to Mombasa and Lamu to Nairobi.”

The carrier will deploy a Dash8-Q400 type of aircraft on the route. The flight types can carry up to 80 passengers on a single trip.

Passenger flying from Mombasa to Lamu, the airline said will pay Sh4,600 on a one-way ticket while those departing Lamu for Mombasa will pay Sh4, 600.

“There is a growing demand for air transport across the continent, with the International Air Transport Association projecting that Africa will become one of the fastest growing aviation regions within the next 20 years, with an average annual expansion rate of almost 5 percent. We, as Jambojet, are keen to be part of this growth,” he added.

Jambojet currently flies to six destinations including Mombasa, Diani, Eldoret, Kisumu and Malindi from its primary hub in Nairobi.

The airline also operates a direct flight from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret. In a bid to diversify its product offering, Jambojet launched Charter services in October 2020.