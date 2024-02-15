Companies Java opens two new outlets in Nairobi

Restaurant chain Java has opened two more outlets in Nairobi, seeking to grow its stake in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive with the growth and entry of more fast food brands.

The two branches are located in Loresho and Ojijo Road, in partnership with oil marketing firm Rubis.

This brings Java’s total branch count to 88 across the East Africa region. In Kenya, the restaurant now has 81 outlets with four in Uganda and three in Rwanda.

“The decision to open a new branch reflects our commitment to 'going to the people' and creating spaces where our customers can easily access their favourite Java menu item on the move. Our Express model facilitates our immersion into the vibrant convenience tapestry of the city,” Java House chief executive officer Priscilla Gathungu said.

The restaurant said customers visiting the Loresho and Ojijo branches would access its express menu, which includes coffee, pastries, and a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

“They will also be able to purchase coffee packs, cookies, granola bars, and Java's Cold Brew coffee,” it said.

The new branches come on the back of its recent expansion to Meru where it opened its first branch as well as two on-the-go locations at Total Kimende and the Eastern Bypass.

Since its inception in 1999, Java has diversified opening three other brands in its portfolio: Kukito, Planet Yoghurt, and 360 Degrees Pizza.

Rivalry in the sector has seen fast food chains expand in major towns and cities.

Simbisa Brands, the owner of the Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn, and Creamy Inn outlets, plans to open additional branches in the country in the short term.

